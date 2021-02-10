Cold Continues Along with Copper Country Snow

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, snow showers in the Copper Country and far northeastern U.P. near Lake Superior

Highs: single numbers west, lower teens east

Thursday: Some snow showers off Lake Superior in the NW wind snow belts, clouds mixed with sun

Highs: around 10

Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries, heavier snow showers in parts of the northern snow belts

Highs: around 10

Look for snow showers over mainly northern portions this weekend. Cold weather will continue through Sunday with a warm up to near average temperatures early next week.

