Cold Continues Along with Copper Country Snow

No Big Changes into the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, snow showers in the Copper Country and far northeastern U.P. near Lake Superior

Highs: single numbers west, lower teens east

Thursday: Some snow showers off Lake Superior in the NW wind snow belts, clouds mixed with sun

Highs: around 10

Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries, heavier snow showers in parts of the northern snow belts

Highs: around 10

Look for snow showers over mainly northern portions this weekend.  Cold weather will continue through Sunday with a warm up to near average temperatures early next week.

