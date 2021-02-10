Advertisement

Bowling business seeing increase after opening concessions

The GM of Recreation Lanes, and the owner of Mike’s on Main said many bowling leagues cancelled when concessions were not allowed.
Bowling balls
Bowling balls(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) -Two bowling businesses in Dickinson County are once again allowed to serve concessions.

Recreation Lanes General Manager Joe Tomassoni says since opening concessions, business has increased.

“We have people that normally would not come in because they can’t have a pizza or a beer or soda while they bowl. Now, they know they can,” said Tomassoni.

To make sure those people stay safe, Tomassoni says there is enough room inside the alley for social distancing

“We can separate group between lanes and everything like that,” he explained.

He says many people may think that bowling is a dying sport, but from an open business stand-point he was seeing a high volume of bowlers, before the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, with all the restrictions and being shut down and everything, it’s going to be an uphill battle to get those numbers back,” he said.

The owner of Mike’s on Main in Norway, Mike Lieber says he also had many leagues cancel when he couldn’t serve concessions.

“One of my leagues didn’t even bowl because of that,” said Lieber.

Lieber has a 6-lane alley that is also attached to his restaurant, so he says in-door dining has been keeping the business afloat.

“Believe me, it’s nice to have people sitting in the seats again, and people coming in the door,” he explained.

He says at one time, he had around 14 employees and now he is down to six, but looking to hire more, as business comes back.

“I’m looking to hire a couple of cooks, we’re short on our night staff,” said Lieber.

Both businesses are doing everything they can to stay open, and extra clean.

“We’re safe, sanitized, and ready to roll,” said Tomassoni.

