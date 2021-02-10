Bobrovsky shines at Panthers edge Red Wings

SUNRISE, Flor. (WLUC) - Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Hornqvist was credited with a power-play goal, his sixth goal of the season, when a shot by Aaron Ekblad deflected off his shoulder and over the head of Thomas Greiss at 8:04 of the second period. Hornqvist also had an assist. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.