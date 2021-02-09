Zero Degrees Art Gallery features new artist each month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette shines a spotlight on a different local artist each month.

This month’s guest artist Patty Gagnon creates oil paintings and encaustic pieces. Gagnon is motivated by the process as a whole and believes it is more important than the finished product.

“As someone once told me, ‘I was complaining I don’t think this is good enough. And this teacher, she said, just paint until you like it.’ And that was, I thought that was great advice.” The artist emphasizes that art is not about what others think.

Gagnon began painting early in her life, but started experimenting with mixed mediums while earning a BFA in painting from Northern Michigan University.

You can view her work until the end of February at the gallery on Third Street. For hours and more information you can visit the gallery’s website here.

