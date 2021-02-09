Advertisement

Western UP unable to distribute COVID vaccine quickly as hoped

It’s coming, but not as fast as originally planned.
Aspirus is a medical facility that is part of the western UP vaccine distribution.
Aspirus is a medical facility that is part of the western UP vaccine distribution.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus addressed a slowdown of COVID vaccines today.

As distribution reached the 65+ group supplies have been harder to come by in the western UP.

Aspirus Regional Director of Pharmacy Jessica Bessner said distribution slowed down due to a classic supply vs. demand struggle.

Limited availability has even forced Aspirus to cancel some of its vaccination appointments.

“The vaccine is coming, and it’s coming in kind of a regular cadence now,” said Bessner. “It’s just not coming as quickly as the community expects it to be here of course.”

Aspirus is expecting more doses soon and said it wants to vaccinate its community as fast as possible as well. It all just depends on its supplier.

