Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp west just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
House fire in K.I. Sawyer
House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

Preventing water in pipes from freezing as Upper Michigan temps plunge
Preventing water in pipes from freezing as Upper Michigan temps plunge
Veridea set to renovate Marquette Bank Complex
Veridea set to renovate Marquette Bank Complex
All residents, including their dog, got out safely
No injuries reported after house fire in Skandia
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?