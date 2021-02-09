Advertisement

The Cold Continues Its Grip on Upper Michigan

No Substantial Warm Up is Expected Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sunny with cloudy skies and snow showers over the Copper Country, especially from near Houghton northward

Highs: single numbers to lower teens southeast

Wednesday: Sunshine with more snow showers in the Copper Country

Highs: single numbers west, 10 to the teens east

Thursday: Some snow showers and flurries north, sun mixed with clouds south

Highs: single numbers to the teens, warmest near Lake Superior and southeast sections

Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries, heavier snow showers in some northwest-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: single numbers to about 10

Current indications are that the core of the coldest air will pass over us this weekend with substantial moderation in temperature expected next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

The Arctic Blast Will Last for Quite Some Time