The Cold Continues Its Grip on Upper Michigan
No Substantial Warm Up is Expected Through the Weekend
Tuesday: Sunny with cloudy skies and snow showers over the Copper Country, especially from near Houghton northward
Highs: single numbers to lower teens southeast
Wednesday: Sunshine with more snow showers in the Copper Country
Highs: single numbers west, 10 to the teens east
Thursday: Some snow showers and flurries north, sun mixed with clouds south
Highs: single numbers to the teens, warmest near Lake Superior and southeast sections
Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries, heavier snow showers in some northwest-wind snow belts of Lake Superior
Highs: single numbers to about 10
Current indications are that the core of the coldest air will pass over us this weekend with substantial moderation in temperature expected next week.
