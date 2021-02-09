Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore recruiting YCC applicants

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A summer work opportunity is available for area young people through the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Youth between the ages of 15 and 18 may apply for the YCC program. There are no income restrictions for this youth employment program.

YCC, a nationwide program for young people, provides opportunities to contribute to the conservation of our national parks, forests, and wildlife refuges through a combined work and environmental education program.

The young people will work with National Park Service professionals on conservation related projects in the Munising district of the park. Projects will include facility improvements and clean-up, trail maintenance, and the construction of steps, bridges, and boardwalks.

The Pictured Rocks YCC program will run 8-10 weeks beginning June 14, 2021. The youth work a 40-hour week and receive $9.65 per hour.

Applications must be received no later than Monday, April 19. They must be mailed to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, P.O. Box 40, Munising, Michigan 49862 or emailed to steve_howard@nps.gov.

Enrollees are selected from among all youth submitting applications to the Pictured Rocks headquarters office for four positions in the Munising district.

Selections of YCC enrollees are made by random drawing. The drawing and notification of selections will occur during the week of May 3.

Questions about the YCC work program may be directed to Pictured Rocks Facility Manager Steve Howard, telephone 202-0799. Applications are available at Munising High School and Superior Central School. Or email steve_howard@nps.gov to request an application.

