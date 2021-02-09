Patriot Towing sees increase in demand for services this week

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - After a week-long snowstorm and brutally cold temperatures continue covering the Keweenaw Patriot Towing has been very busy.

“The wrecker service right now with the weather we’re having is just crazy,” said Patriot Towing Owner Niel Marietta. “No starts to crashes... to people in the ditch.”

Marietta said in hazardous conditions like these you should only be on the roads if you absolutely have to.

“We’re seeing a lot of expensive wrecker calls and injuries,” he added.

Patriot Manager Kris Tapani said he gets a couple of hours of sleep here and there... but mostly he’s on calls getting people moving.

“Yesterday we had a lady [with] a disabled vehicle,” said Tapani. “We picked up her vehicle, towed her to her apartment [and] shoveled out her other vehicle so she could get to work.”

Marietta said it can be difficult some days being the service people call when all else fails.

“You feel bad for people a lot of the time because they’re stuck, they’re in distress, or they wreck their car,” said Marietta. “Unfortunately, we do have to charge for it... but in a lot of instances you don’t really want to.”

You can’t ever plan on when an accident will happen or if your car won’t start. Although, you can certainly prepare for the possibility.

“Make sure you got your headlights on or your seatbelts,” said Tapani. “If you break down on the highway it could take the tow truck upwards of half an hour to an hour to get you.”

Tapani also recommended keeping blankets or making sure you have a winter coat to stay warm. Additionally, he said if you’re obstructing traffic with your disabled vehicle to call 911 and law enforcement will keep you safe until the tow truck arrives.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.