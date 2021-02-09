Outdoor workers warn community to bundle and layer during extreme cold weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you plan to be outside in extremely cold weather, experienced outdoor workers advise everyone to limit their outdoor exposure and bundle up in layers.

Ben Collins, with the Marquette Board of Light and Power, said to make sure you cover bare skin and wear clothes that keep you warm and dry.

He said to always check weather conditions before leaving the house.

“In extremely low temperatures or hazardous weather,” Collins said. “We actually limit our crews exposure by not dispatching them unless it’s an emergency or an outage.”

If crews are out, Collins follows the Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines and requires workers to take multiple breaks to warm up.

Whether it’s running errands or going to work, Petty Officer Matthew Collins from Marquette Coast Guard said to tell someone your plans before heading out.

“Other ways we ensure safety is by following a float plan,” Petty Officer Collins said. “Letting other people know where we’re going and how long we’re going to be out and what we’re going to be doing.”

He also suggests wearing bright clothing, bringing a sound device or even bringing another person with you, if possible, when hiking or participating in ice activities..

Even in cold temperatures your body can become dehydrated, so Ben Collins said to keep a hot or cold beverage with you while you’re on the go.

