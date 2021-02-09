Advertisement

Norway-Vulcan school district teachers get second COVID-19 vaccines

The superintendent says nearly 90% of all staff at in the district is fully vaccinated.
A teacher gets his vaccine.
A teacher gets his vaccine.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -Many Dickinson County teachers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, with help from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Three stations were set up in the library, to allow for social distancing and to keep the shots moving.

The superintendent, Lou Steigerwald says nearly 90% of all staff at in the district is fully vaccinated after today.

“We’re hopeful that it gives people a sense of some safety, so it helps us as a school, I mean obviously we’re all waiting until they have something for the kids and then it will all be better,” he said.

More than 60 staff received the second dose Tuesday.

