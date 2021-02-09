Norway-Vulcan school district teachers get second COVID-19 vaccines

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -Many Dickinson County teachers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, with help from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Three stations were set up in the library, to allow for social distancing and to keep the shots moving.

The superintendent, Lou Steigerwald says nearly 90% of all staff at in the district is fully vaccinated after today.

“We’re hopeful that it gives people a sense of some safety, so it helps us as a school, I mean obviously we’re all waiting until they have something for the kids and then it will all be better,” he said.

More than 60 staff received the second dose Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.