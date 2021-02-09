Michigan Tech projected to finish first in GLIAC North Division Volleyball

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team is the top pick in the North Division in the GLIAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after garnering 10 first-place votes.

Tech returns four starters from a 2019 team that went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and won the most matches since 1996. The Huskies went 24-8 overall and 13-3 in the GLIAC to finish second in the standings. The team tied the program record with its fifth consecutive winning season and won an NCAA Tournament match for the first time since 1995. Head Coach Matt Jennings earned GLIAC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career.

In the 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Huskies led the North with 60 points. Ferris State was eight points back while also taking a pair of first-place votes. Northern Michigan (38), Saginaw Valley State (34), Northwood (20), and Lake Superior State (12) rounded out the North.

Ashland was the top choice in the South Division with 56 points and eight first-place votes. Grand Valley State was six points. Wayne State (43) was third followed by Davenport (34), Parkside (21), and Purdue Northwest (12).

The Huskies return a pair of All-Americans and three All-GLIAC players from a season ago. Setter Laura De Marchi was the GLIAC Setter of the Year for the third straight season and will be counted on to lead the offense after she led the GLIAC in assists per set last year at 11.59. Outside hitter Olivia Ghormley was the GLIAC Attacker of the Year for the second year in a row and was third in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.03) and points per set. Megan Utlak has twice been named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention and will anchor the backcourt after she was second in the league in digs per set at 4.85 in 2019.

Other key returnees are outside hitter Anna Jonynas who has been a three-year starter and led the GLIAC in aces per set over the past two seasons. The Huskies will look to sophomore Morgan Radtke to fill some gaps in the middle blocker position and count on transfers Lina Espejo-Ramirez (setter) and Carissa Beyer (defensive specialist) to provide roster depth. Tech also has six freshmen vying for action.

Tech hosts seven home matches with Lake Superior State, Purdue Northwest, Ferris State, and Northern Michigan coming to the SDC Gym. GLIAC road trips are to Northwood, Saginaw Valley State, Grand Valley State, and NMU.

