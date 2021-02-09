Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers seek answers on coronavirus restrictions

Elizabeth Hertel, the new director of DHHS, was asked to further consider the emotional implications of restrictions.
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
By Nick Friend
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In a joint meeting between the House and Senate Education Committee, Michigan lawmakers sought answers on the reasons behind on-going coronavirus restrictions from the new director of the state health department.

“Did we discuss the mental health impact?,” asked Sen. Lana Theis, R-22nd State Senate District.

“Many more things need to be considered than just the disease itself,” said Theis.

Hertel, who signs epidemic orders implementing restrictions, says she does consider the mental health impact. However:

“I haven’t seen any aggregate or comprehensive data on behavioral health outcomes for kids,” said Hertel.

The director says the metrics the health department is using to determine restrictions include case rates, hospitalizations and testing positivity. All of them are currently trending down.

Lawmakers also repeatedly pushed the director to give specific numbers of when restrictions will be lifted or reimplemented.

“I would love to be able to put a number on this and say, ‘this is the trigger point’, but it is difficult to do that when we’re looking at three, really four, metrics that work together,” said Hertel.

This as Hertel says she remains concerned about new variants.

“We don’t want to go backwards,” said Hertel. “We don’t want to have to put an end to this (contact high school sports) or in-person schooling again.”

Current restrictions, including a capacity limit and curfew on restaurants, are set to expire on Feb. 21.

