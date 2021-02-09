Marquette County nonprofits to receive COVID-19 relief grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty-three Upper Michigan organizations are receiving a portion of $35,000 in grants.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund introduced “phase two” of funding this week, with each nonprofit receiving no more than $2,000 for operation expenses. At least 60 nonprofits received part of $88,000 during “phase one.”

“We just discussed what was happening with the community and the needs and assessed the applications coming in,” said United Way of Marquette County’s executive director, Andrew Rickauer. “There’s just fewer applications coming in and noticing the needs in the community were changing.”

Rickauer and Community Foundation of Marquette County’s CEO, Zosia Eppensteiner, say raising this money was a community effort.

“Fundraising efforts were really kind of varied,” Eppensteiner said. “We were tapping into the resources and the connections and the support we already have in the community.”

Among the organizations receiving funding are Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Bay Cliff Health Camp, Marquette Regional History Center, Room at the Inn, and Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

“For some of them,” Rickauer explained, “it’s really the difference of keeping the doors open and serving the community versus not serving the community.”

Eppensteiner says the community stepping up is one of the best things to see during these difficult times.

“Sometimes when you can’t be strong,” she said, “knowing that there’s somebody out there looking out for you and trying to help is really what we’re trying to do.”

The fund will distribute a third phase of grants if the needs from nonprofits continue.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.