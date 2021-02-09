Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves two years’ worth of back pay to city firefighters

This comes after an audit was done by the Department Of Labor in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Marquette Fire Department truck.
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters within the City Of Marquette are set to receive back pay for the a period starting back in October 2018 to October 2020.

The total amount of payment to the firefighters is $11,974.36.

This comes after an audit was done by the Department Of Labor in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. The audit concluded firefighters are owed for underpayment of FSLA overtime throughout the two-year period.

“We do just want to apologize to the firefighters who weren’t compensated adequately, but now we’re correcting that and making them whole. We all appreciate the work the firefighters do for our community. And so, I think this a common sense action,” says Commissioner Evan Bonsall.

Payments must be made within 30 days of the completion of the February 1st audit.

