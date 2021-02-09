Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for veterans

Eligible veterans can call 906-774-3300 and dial extension 33115 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. central time Tuesday only to speak to a scheduler.
FILE. Photos featuring the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it was first delivered to the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.(Iron Mountain VA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is now asking enrolled veterans who want the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to call and set an appointment for either this Saturday, Feb. 13 or Monday, Feb. 15 at the VA facilities in Iron Mountain, Marquette, and Rhinelander, Wis.

The Iron Mountain VA began receiving vaccines in mid-December and has administered more than 4,300 vaccines to Veterans and staff. The facility has been contacting veterans using the latest CDC guidelines for prioritization and is now opening clinics for those veterans who would like to call and make an appointment.

The medical center has set up vaccination clinics in Iron Mountain on February 13 and 15, one at the VA clinic in Rhinelander on February 15, and another at the VA clinic in Marquette on February 15. These clinics are open to any veteran who is enrolled and participating in VA services.

