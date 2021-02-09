Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A coronavirus update is planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 beginning at 1:30 p.m. eastern Feb. 9.

Last week, the governor made the announcement to allow contact sports games in high schools to begin, and games began Monday night. It is unknown what the governor plans to specifically discuss Tuesday.

The press conference can be seen on FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

