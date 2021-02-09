Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

The press conference can be seen on FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.(State of Michigan)
By Lily Simmons and Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A coronavirus update is planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 beginning at 1:30 p.m. eastern Feb. 9.

Last week, the governor made the announcement to allow contact sports games in high schools to begin, and games began Monday night. It is unknown what the governor plans to specifically discuss Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

