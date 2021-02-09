Downstate man injured in snowmobile crash in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A downstate man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon snowmobile crash in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies were called to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trail #14 at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, for the report of a single snowmobile crash.

78-year-old Michael Sampson, of Sterling Heights, was traveling north on Trail #14, with five other snowmobilers, when he accidentally pushed on the throttle instead of the brake at a curve. This caused his sled to leave the trail and he was ejected from the machine, the sheriff’s office said.

The MCSO says Sampson was transported to UP Health System Marquette for a pelvic injury.

Marquette Township Fire Department and EMS and UP Health System EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.