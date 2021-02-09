Advertisement

Deputies investigating theft of flashing stop sign in Ironwood Township

By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A newly-installed stop sign was recently stolen in Ironwood Township.

“These signs were very expensive to purchase, the replacement of this one is unlikely, and officials would just like it returned,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says if the sign is returned in “functional condition” to the sheriff’s office or Ironwood Township office by Monday, Feb. 15, no charges will be sought.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906-667-0203.

