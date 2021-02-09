Deputies investigating theft of flashing stop sign in Ironwood Township

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A newly-installed stop sign was recently stolen in Ironwood Township.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, a new flashing stop sign, like pictured above, was stolen from the intersection of Vanderhagen Road and Airport Road.

“These signs were very expensive to purchase, the replacement of this one is unlikely, and officials would just like it returned,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says if the sign is returned in “functional condition” to the sheriff’s office or Ironwood Township office by Monday, Feb. 15, no charges will be sought.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906-667-0203.

