Crystal Falls bars, business open for dine-in

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Two bars in downtown Crystal Falls are open once again for dine-in business.

Wimpy’s Pub opened for the first time in May 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic; then had to shut down in November due to state orders.

“Now, we’re finally opening back up again, and the one thing to learn, is boy do we appreciate our local people,” said the owner, Dave Paunchad.

He says the business offered take-out during the shutdown, and that was helpful, but was not the same as being open.

“I don’t know how many more times we can trip and fall down, because it’s getting harder and hard to stand back up,” he explained.

Paunchad said when the first person walked in last week, he felt excitement just like in May.

“And when they walked in I said, ‘boy does it feel nice, to be off of being grounded and put on a curfew now,’” he said.

The Infield Bar and Pizzeria owner, Bob Gussert says the 10 p.m. curfew has been the hardest part, for him because he serves a later crowd.

“It’s a challenge, especially on the weekends, but I understand it and maybe it’s kind of an easy way to re-open,” said Gussert.

Gussert says it is hard to plan, because traffic in the building is hit or miss, but with Tuesday being National Pizza Day, he hopes that will help.

“That’s our specialty here, pizza has been carry us through, and Fish fry’s,” he added.

Both owners say their business is in the clear for time being; But now they are focusing on their employees.

“I worry a lot about my employees wonder how they’re going to make it through but people have been very generous,” said Gussert.

Both businesses are open 7 days a week, starting at 11 a.m. central time.

