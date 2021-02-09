Advertisement

Crystal Falls bars, business open for dine-in

Wimpy’s Pub and the Infield Bar and Pizzaria are open 7 days a week.
A full beer on a counter
A full beer on a counter(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Two bars in downtown Crystal Falls are open once again for dine-in business.

Wimpy’s Pub opened for the first time in May 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic; then had to shut down in November due to state orders.

“Now, we’re finally opening back up again, and the one thing to learn, is boy do we appreciate our local people,” said the owner, Dave Paunchad.

He says the business offered take-out during the shutdown, and that was helpful, but was not the same as being open.

“I don’t know how many more times we can trip and fall down, because it’s getting harder and hard to stand back up,” he explained.

Paunchad said when the first person walked in last week, he felt excitement just like in May.

“And when they walked in I said, ‘boy does it feel nice, to be off of being grounded and put on a curfew now,’” he said.

The Infield Bar and Pizzeria owner, Bob Gussert says the 10 p.m. curfew has been the hardest part, for him because he serves a later crowd.

“It’s a challenge, especially on the weekends, but I understand it and maybe it’s kind of an easy way to re-open,” said Gussert.

Gussert says it is hard to plan, because traffic in the building is hit or miss, but with Tuesday being National Pizza Day, he hopes that will help.

“That’s our specialty here, pizza has been carry us through, and Fish fry’s,” he added.

Both owners say their business is in the clear for time being; But now they are focusing on their employees.

“I worry a lot about my employees wonder how they’re going to make it through but people have been very generous,” said Gussert.

Both businesses are open 7 days a week, starting at 11 a.m. central time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
Four adults and eight children were inside the home and one adult man was found to be in...
Two arrested in Ishpeming meth bust
Police line and lights graphic.
Autopsy scheduled after woman dies in Menominee
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

The Community Foundation and United Way of Marquette County have set up the Community Response...
Marquette County nonprofits to receive COVID-19 relief grants
Aspirus is a medical facility that is part of the western UP vaccine distribution.
Western UP unable to distribute COVID vaccine quickly as hoped
Snowmobiling graphic.
Downstate man injured in snowmobile crash in Marquette Township
Aubree's is participating in "Pizza Across America" for National Pizza Day.
Aubree’s in Marquette celebrates National Pizza Day by donating pizza to local shelter
A teacher gets his vaccine.
Norway-Vulcan school district teachers get second COVID-19 vaccines