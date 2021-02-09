Criminal charges possible after deadly cannon explosion in Genesee County

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (2/8/2021) - Will anyone be criminally charged after a cannon fired at a baby shower exploded and killed a man?

The tragic situation happened Saturday, February 6, at a home in Gaines Township.

Michigan State Police identified the man killed as 26-year-old Evan Silva from Hartland.

“It’s just an awful thing to look at and very unusual,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

Saturday night, Michigan State Police said about a dozen people attended a baby shower at a home on West Cook Road in Gaines Township. The party to celebrate a new life tragically ended one.

Around 7:30 p.m., investigators said the homeowner brought out an antique Signal Cannon he had purchased at an auction about 5 months prior.

Prosecutor Leyton said the man wanted to show it off, so he filled it with gunpowder. Then, it’s believed the man put the loaded cannon on the ground near a lit bonfire, everyone took cover and it blew up .

“So after the explosion -- that was extremely loud apparently -- they heard some screaming,” Leyton explained. “They ran over to the individual who was lying on the ground. It was clear that he had a fresh wound to his chest.”

MSP said the man, now identified as 26-year-old Evan Silva of Hartland, was about 10-15 feet away from the cannon at the time it was lit. He was struck by metal shrapnel in the explosion.

MSP said he died later that night at a local hospital.

“My understanding is he fired this thing off many times before -- 15 to 20 times before -- never had any kind of an issue. So now all of a sudden we have an issue. I think the police are going to look to see exactly what happened -- was the right gunpowder used or was it just a terrible, terrible tragic accident?” Leyton explained.

Leyton’s Office issued a search warrant to investigators to help piece the situation together. MSP expects to hand over a warrant request soon. It’s not clear if anyone will be charged for Silva’s death.

“Whether it’s second degree murder, whether it’s manslaughter, or whether it’s just kind of a tragic accident, we need all the information before we make that kind of decision,” Leyton added.

MSP said shrapnel also hit three parked cars and the garage of the home hosting the baby shower. One piece was located about 25-feet away from where the cannon was lit.

ABC12 will keep you updated as we learn of the Prosecutor’s decision on charges.

