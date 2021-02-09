Connect Marquette hosting Winter Summit online

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette is preparing to host its Winter Summit next week. Focusing on growth and wellness, the online summit will feature a panel discussions, guest speakers and interactive break-out groups.

Keynote speaker Nancy Lyons is a Marquette native, entrepreneur and an author. The summit will look at health and wellness and getting involved with outdoor recreation.

“The Winter Summit offers and opportunity for people that have been stuck at home to find information and also get out and enjoy the outdoors so we’re promoting local opportunities here,” said Connect Marquette Secretary, Antonio Adan.

Connect Marquette board members say the best way to attend is to pre-register online. You can find a link to their website by clicking here. They’re also hoping more businesses will sign up for the summit. The Winter Summit is February 19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.