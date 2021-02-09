“Chain of Love” fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Business Professionals of America club, or BPA, at Bay College and LSSU is gearing up for its annual “Chain of Love” fundraiser.

For $1, you can purchase a chain link, write someone’s name on it and have it attached to the “chain of love.” All funds raised will go towards the Area 1 Special Olympics.

BPA encourages students to use their time and treasures to help other people. In this fundraiser, students are asked to use their time to volunteer selling chain links and spend their treasures, or money, on a chain link to help the Special Olympics.

“I’d like to encourage local community members to donate their time, trinkets and treasures and I’d also like to mention that Cost Cutters will also be selling chain links if it’s more convenient to go there,” said Austin DeGrand a Bay College student and the “Chain of Love” champion/organizer.

Chain links will be sold in the Hub at Bay College on Monday, February 15 through Thursday, February 18.

