Café Rosetta temporarily shuts down, working on resolution with Attorney General’s office

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet café that has been under scrutiny for disregarding statewide COVID-19 epidemic orders has temporarily shut down.

Café Rosetta in Calumet has temporarily shut down in compliance with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The department filed a motion for the café to be shut down back in late December.

According to David Kallman, attorney for Café Rosetta owner Amy Heikkinen, they are working on a resolution to the case with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

In a conversation with TV6, Kallman cited the recent changes in COVID-19 dine-in restrictions, specifically the opening of dine-in to a 25% capacity, as the reason for working toward a resolution.

Before the recent closure, Café Rosetta had been operating without a food service license since early December.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

