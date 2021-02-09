Advertisement

Café Rosetta temporarily shuts down, working on resolution with Attorney General’s office

In a conversation with TV6, attorney David Kallman cited the recent changes in COVID-19 dine-in restrictions as the reason for working toward a resolution.
Café Rosetta sign.
Café Rosetta sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet café that has been under scrutiny for disregarding statewide COVID-19 epidemic orders has temporarily shut down.

Café Rosetta in Calumet has temporarily shut down in compliance with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The department filed a motion for the café to be shut down back in late December.

According to David Kallman, attorney for Café Rosetta owner Amy Heikkinen, they are working on a resolution to the case with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

In a conversation with TV6, Kallman cited the recent changes in COVID-19 dine-in restrictions, specifically the opening of dine-in to a 25% capacity, as the reason for working toward a resolution.

Before the recent closure, Café Rosetta had been operating without a food service license since early December.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Read our original story on Café Rosetta here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
Four adults and eight children were inside the home and one adult man was found to be in...
Two arrested in Ishpeming meth bust
Police line and lights graphic.
Autopsy scheduled after woman dies in Menominee
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, a new flashing stop sign, like pictured...
Deputies investigating theft of flashing stop sign in Ironwood Township
The Community Foundation and United Way of Marquette County have set up the Community Response...
Marquette County nonprofits to receive COVID-19 relief grants
Aspirus is a medical facility that is part of the western UP vaccine distribution.
Western UP unable to distribute COVID vaccine quickly as hoped
Snowmobiling graphic.
Downstate man injured in snowmobile crash in Marquette Township
Aubree's is participating in "Pizza Across America" for National Pizza Day.
Aubree’s in Marquette celebrates National Pizza Day by donating pizza to local shelter