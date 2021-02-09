Bitterly cold air continues

Dangerous wind chills are the big story through Wednesday, especially during morning hours as readings will be down to -30s below zero for many. Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for parts of the U.P. through the early afternoon. In the meantime, lake effect snow will continue in the Keweenaw and far east. A disturbance will bring more snow for the weekend and slight improvements in temperatures.

Today: Lake effect snow in the Keweenaw. Otherwise, mostly sunny south and elsewhere

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Lake effect snow in the Keweenaw with increasing clouds

>Highs: Single numbers with low teens east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and still cold with lake effect in the west and northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Friday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low teens east, single numbers west

Saturday: Scattered snow showers and cold

>Highs: Low teens

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers

Monday: Sun mixed with clouds

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens east

