Aubree’s in Marquette celebrates National Pizza Day by donating pizza to local shelter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aubree’s is an individually owned company with 10 restaurants state-wide. Each Aubree’s throughout Michigan is donating pizza to local shelters through an event called Pizza Across America.

Throughout Michigan, over 100 pizzas total will be donated to those in need.

The event is organized by a nonprofit called Slice Out Hunger.

Aubree’s in Marquette is participating by providing Room At The Inn with 10 pizzas for their organized dinner tonight.

“They [Slice Out Hunger] reach out to all the individual pizza owners, and when we were given the choice, we jumped at it,” says Aubree’s Owner, Bryan French. “On National Pizza Day, what’s better to do than give back to the community?”

French says they missed being able to provide their annual Thanksgiving dinner last year, and they are always looking for creative ways to give back.

