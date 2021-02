COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after authorities were searching for a missing 4-month-old boy out of Columbus.

Authorities say Alpha Kamara was inside a vehicle that was stolen around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the child or where he was found. There were also no suspects named.

