Valentine’s Day special at Marquette Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, not only is love in the air but ski deals are too.

Marquette Mountain is running two specials for lovebirds. Lift tickets are being sold for $14 for February 14.

Skiers can also buy a package deal on lift tickets, rentals and ski lessons for two for $100.

Assistant general manager, John Keating said this is great way to get people out the house.

“A lot of people have been enclosed in their homes for a long time,” Keating said. “Just getting people outside, enjoying the weather and kind of the freedom to have fun again.”

Marquette Mountain is open seven days a week. Hours vary. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.