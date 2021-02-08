Vaccinations continue with limited supply in Delta, Menominee counties

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, Feb. 1, PHDM received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. These doses were all designated as second doses for those who had already received their first dose during the week of Jan. 11.

PHDM also received 700 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Four hundred of these doses were shipped to the Delta County office and 300 were shipped to the Menominee County office.

In addition, OSF St Francis Hospital received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for first doses. OSF redistributed these 100 doses to PHDM to be administered.

During the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, PHDM administered 1,808 doses (999 second doses and 809 first doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12 teachers.

Four of the clinics were second dose clinics held at Bay College and two were first dose clinics, one at Bay College and another at the Menominee High School.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited, the department says. To date, PHDM has more than 3,100 individuals 65 years and older that have signed up to receive the vaccine. Due to the limited supply, it can take many weeks for eligible individuals to be contacted. The health department appreciates the public’s patience.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.