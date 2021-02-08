Advertisement

Vaccinations continue with limited supply in Delta, Menominee counties

During the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, PHDM administered 1,808 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, Feb. 1, PHDM received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. These doses were all designated as second doses for those who had already received their first dose during the week of Jan. 11.

PHDM also received 700 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Four hundred of these doses were shipped to the Delta County office and 300 were shipped to the Menominee County office.

In addition, OSF St Francis Hospital received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for first doses. OSF redistributed these 100 doses to PHDM to be administered.

During the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, PHDM administered 1,808 doses (999 second doses and 809 first doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12 teachers.

Four of the clinics were second dose clinics held at Bay College and two were first dose clinics, one at Bay College and another at the Menominee High School.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited, the department says. To date, PHDM has more than 3,100 individuals 65 years and older that have signed up to receive the vaccine. Due to the limited supply, it can take many weeks for eligible individuals to be contacted. The health department appreciates the public’s patience.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
House fire in K.I. Sawyer
House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer
Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
Winter Carnival ice Mass
Michigan Tech holds annual ice mass
Morning wind chills colder than -40° possible in western interior locations
Subzero Sunday in the Upper Peninsula with arctic surge and wind chill in play

Latest News

Airlines begin blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.
Delta will continue to block middle seats through April
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
The $1.9 trillion bill includes aid for small businesses struggling to stay afloat and families...
Biden administration says its COVID-19 relief package will get people back to work