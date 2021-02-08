U.P. superintendents raise questions over potential extended school year

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students could be in the classroom for an additional month or more as soon as next school year.

It’s a proposal from the state superintendent that is causing concerns among some U.P. superintendents.

“The state legislature should raise the minimum number of days to underscore the need for more time,” said Dr. Michael Rice, State Superintendent to the Education and Career Readiness Committee last week.

“The first focus should be on improving the current system to maximize instruction,” said Bill Saunders, Superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools.

Currently, Michigan requires 180 days of school. Dr. Rice says more time is needed due to additional learning loss from online education.

“Most students will receive less instruction from March of last year through the end of this school year than in any similar period of their education,” said Dr. Rice.

“The number I’m hearing is 200 days is what he’s looking to promote,” said Saunders.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, most states also require 180 days. None of them require 200.

Dr. Rice is asking the state legislature to add days starting in the next academic year. Others believe, the timeline is too tight.

“I think we would probably need close to two years to slide in,” said Saunders.

While superintendents say they agree that more education is beneficial, concerns include improving the current instruction time, a lack of funding and having the school year potentially run into warm summer months.

“For it to really work, the starting point would be you have to have funding that matches the additional number of days that you are going to require schools to add to their calendars,” said Coby Fletcher, Superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools.

“We don’t have A/C in a lot our buildings,” said Saunders.

Fletcher says additional schooling is a good idea, if executed properly.

“What will we be providing in terms of curriculum or additional learning? There are a lot of questions yet to be answered,” said Fletcher.

For now, the proposal awaits a decision from the Michigan House and Senate Education Committee.

You can watch Dr. Rice’s full remarks to the committee here.

