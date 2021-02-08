Advertisement

Two arrested in Ishpeming meth bust

Four adults and eight children were inside the home and one adult man was found to be in possession of 18 grams of crystal meth.(KWQC)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement team (UPSET) have made two arrests after a months long investigation into an alleged meth dealer in Marquette County. According to a press release from UPSET, detectives executed a federal search on a home in the city of Ishpeming on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Four adults and eight children were inside the home and one adult man was found to be in possession of 18 grams of crystal meth. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. An adult woman was also arrested on drug-related charges.

Detectives worked with the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and Marquette County Department of Health and Human Services to have the eight children, ranging from two to 13 years of age, medically examined. It was believed that some of these children were exposed or were also using crystal meth.

No names are being released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected. UPSET was assisted by Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and Homeland Security Investigations.

