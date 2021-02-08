The arctic chill continues Monday plus LES in the west wind belts

The arctic air pattern holds over central Canada and the northern U.S. into the next seven days, keeping the temperature trend below average for the U.P. and maintaining lake effect snow potential for the west wind belts. A couple of systems in the Arctic pattern look to produce widespread snow: Thursday by way of a low pressure trough and then Saturday with a frontal system entering the region.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts; blustery W winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 0s ***Wind Chills -30° to -15°***

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the W wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of widespread snow

>Highs: 10

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Sunday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 10

