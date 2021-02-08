Seven Big Ten Teams Ranked This Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weekly men’s Associated Press college basketball poll released Monday shows seven Big Ten teams ranked after six were in the polls last week. Rutgers joins the field at number 25 this week. Despite being idle two weeks, Michigan moved up from fourth to third. The Wolverines may play at Wisconsin this Sunday. Ohio State is fourth this week. Michigan State again is unranked with a 9-7 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.