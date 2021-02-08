Advertisement

Seven Big Ten Teams Ranked This Week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weekly men’s Associated Press college basketball poll released Monday shows seven Big Ten teams ranked after six were in the polls last week. Rutgers joins the field at number 25 this week. Despite being idle two weeks, Michigan moved up from fourth to third. The Wolverines may play at Wisconsin this Sunday. Ohio State is fourth this week. Michigan State again is unranked with a 9-7 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
House fire in K.I. Sawyer
House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

(WCHA Graphic)
Lake Superior State’s Will Riedell, Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth earn WCHA Player of the Week honors
Max Bjorkland, GLIAC Player of the Week
Bjorklund Earns Conference Honors Following Career Weekend
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament...
Djokovic Off To Good Start in Australia
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton