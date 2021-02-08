Advertisement

Ryan Report - February 7, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with a local historian and photographer, as well as shows an extended interview segment with Wendy’s CEO.
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Part 1 (above) and Part 2 (below), Ryan interviews Marquette historian and photographer, Jack Deo, of Superior View Studios. In Part 3 below, Ryan shares more of last week’s interview with Wendy’s CEO, Todd Penegor, who grew up in Iron Mountain. In Part 4 below, Ryan shares some thoughts about past businesses.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

