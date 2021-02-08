Peter White Public Library launches winter reading program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration for Peter White Public Library’s new youth winter reading program is now live.

Although the library is offering in-person services, the public is asked to keep their visits short - but not their reading logs. The reading program is designed to incentivize at-home reading and to get children excited about the stories they read. Children and teens participating have total freedom regarding what they read and the pace they read at.

“Oh absolutely pick and choose, kids are going to prefer books that they get to choose themselves.” Says youth services librarian Sarah Rehborg of the books that are included in the program. “That will inspire them to read more if they get to control what they read and when they read and how they read. So we’ve provided some basic guidelines as to how many books we want them to read, or listen to, they can listen to audiobooks or be read to as well. But really it’s up to them, they get to choose the books, they get to choose how long the books are. They can have a graphic novel count, a magazine count, whatever they want.”

Rehborg believes offering a choice of reading material is important for promoting a love of reading. Registration for the at-home program is available online until February 27th.

For registration and more information, visit PWPL’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.