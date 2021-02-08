Marquette County Court felony cases backlogged

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to social distancing guidelines, the Marquette County Courthouse hasn’t held a jury trial since March of last year.

According to Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese, the court saw a record number of felony cases in 2020. Those numbers also contributed to the current backlog in cases.

“We had 839 felony cases filed, an increase by almost 25% over the previous year,” Wiese said. “We also had an increase in our methamphetamine felony case filings--which are 10 and 20 year felonies--with I believe 229 methamphetamine felony cases, which is also a new record.”

Wiese says the court is developing a plan to prepare six to eight cases for one day.

“Usually when people are forced to go to trial, that’s the eleventh hour where they’re going to decide, ‘Okay, maybe I would take a plea agreement; maybe I would plead to the case,’” said Wiese. “We’ll call the first case, and if that person wants a trial, we have a trial and the other 5 or 6 cases have to come back another time.”

Wiese says to handle the large number of cases, he’ll need more people on his staff. However, Marquette County Board chairman Gerry Corkin says it might not be in the budget to hire full-time workers for the court.

“We dealt with a budget that we had to cut nearly half a million dollars this year, so there isn’t a lot of extra money to be hiring permanent long-term employees, but the Marquette County Board will work to provide some short-term help for them,” said Corkin.

Wiese says sentencing may change for some cases, specifically those involving drug charges.

“There has been a little bit of lessening or easing up on those cases if people are willing to go to treatment and if they’re successful in treatment,” explained Wiese.

Wiese says sentences for any case involving drunk driving or violence charges will not be lightened.

A timeline for the cases has not yet been set, as the court’s proposal hasn’t been officially submitted.

