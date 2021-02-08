Advertisement

Marq-Tran to receive grant money towards project that will reduce COVID-19 spread

The grant is to install a Quantum Automated Wheelchair Securement system in transit agency buses
Marq-Tran will receive enough money to install the new system in two buses.
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The grant is to install a Quantum Automated Wheelchair Securement system in transit agency buses. The system, developed by Q’Straint, will allow passengers to secure their wheelchairs without the aid of the bus driver.

The money comes from a $600,000 grant received by MDOT from the Federal Transit Administration to distribute to five transit agencies in Michigan.

Though the exact amount of money that Marq-Tran will receive is unknown, MDOT Communications Representative Daniel Weingarten says they anticipate that it will be enough to install the new system in two buses.

“The way it functions is basically a passenger pull their wheelchair or scooter up against the backrest and this engages and automatic locking system,” explains Weingarten. “These arms come up, secure the wheelchair safety. Then when the vehicle reaches the destination, the driver can release the passenger using controls on the dashboard.”

The five agencies that are set to receive some of the grant money are: Blue Water Area Transportation Commission in St. Claire County, Saginaw Transit Authority, Jackson Area Transpiration Authority, Marq-tran, and Western Washtenaw Area Value Express.

