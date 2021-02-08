Lake Superior State’s Will Riedell, Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth earn WCHA Player of the Week honors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is proud to recognize four student-athletes as its Players of the Week, presented by Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup, for the games of Feb. 5-7. Bemidji State junior Owen Sillinger (Forward), Lake Superior State senior Will Riedell (Defenseman), Minnesota State junior Dryden McKay (Goaltender) and Michigan Tech freshman forward Arvid Caderoth (Rookie) took home this week’s honors.

WCHA Forward of the Week

Owen Sillinger, Jr., Bemidji State (Regina, Sask.)

Junior Owen Sillinger led Bemidji State to a four-point series victory at Ferris State Feb. 5-6. The Regina, Sask., native keyed the Beaver attack in its 7-2 victory Saturday with a four-goal, one-assist performance that was BSU’s first natural hat trick since Dec. 7, 2018, first four-goal game since Dec. 3, 2005 and first five-point night since Jan. 7, 2007. The four goals led the WCHA on the weekend while his five points tied for the weekend high. This is Sillinger’s fifth career WCHA weekly honor.

Honorable Mention: Coale Norris, Sr., Ferris State: Tallied a team-high four points with three goals and an assist in three outings against Michigan Tech and Bemidji State last week. Also finished +1 on the ice. Nathan Smith, So., Minnesota State: Played a key role in the Mavericks’ sweep of then-No. 8/8 Bowling Green with a game-winning goal on Friday and a pair of assists, including one on the eventual game-winner, on Saturday. AJ Vanderbeck, So., Northern Michigan: Led the Wildcats with three goals on the weekend as he recorded his first career hat trick in NMU’s Sunday overtime victory at Lake Superior State.

WCHA Defenseman of the Week

Will Riedell, Sr., Lake Superior State (Greensboro, N.C.)

Senior defenseman Will Riedell led Lake Superior State to a split against Northern Michigan over the weekend. In Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win, Riedell recorded a pair of assists as he registered the secondary assist on the game-tying goal and the lone helper on the game-winning goal. The senior would add a goal and assist in the Lakers 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday. Riedell scored a goal with 1:01 remaining in regulation to bring the Lakers within a goal and notched the primary assist on the game-tying goal with 12 seconds left in the game. The Greensboro, N.C., native tied for first among WCHA defensemen in points this week with four and ranked second among conference defenders in assists with three. Riedell finished with a +2 rating and recorded eight shots on goal. This is his second career WCHA weekly honor.

Honorable Mention: Eric Gotz, Jr., Michigan Tech: Tied for the WCHA defensemen lead with four points over the week with two assists at Ferris on Feb. 2 and a pair in two games at Alabama Huntsville over the weekend. Riese Zmolek, Sr., Minnesota State: Had a goal and assist in Minnesota State’s 4-0 win over then-No.-8/8 Bowling Green on Friday and an assist on Saturday. Finished with a team-best +4 rating in the two wins.

WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay stopped all 30 shots in 4-0 win over then-No. 8/8 Bowling Green Friday for his seventh shutout of the season and 21st of his career. The 21 shutouts equals the WCHA career record and ties him for second on the NCAA all-time shutouts list. The blanking was the 16th of his career in WCHA play, which also equals a WCHA record. The Downers Grove, Ill., native stopped 20-of-21 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 victory as the Mavericks completed the two-game home league sweep. McKay leads the nation with 0.84 goals against average, .959 save percentage and seven shutouts. This is his 17th career WCHA weekly honor and third this season.

Honorable Mention: Michael Carr, So., Bemidji State: Logged a career-high 26 saves leading BSU to a 7-2 series-clinching victory at Ferris State Feb. 6 in his first collegiate start and his second appearance as a Beaver.

Rookie of the Week

Arvid Caderoth, Fr., F, Michigan Tech (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Michigan Tech forward Arvid Caderoth led all WCHA rookies with four points on a goal and three assists, one game-winning goal, and three power-play points last week. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native was second among WCHA newcomers with 21 faceoff wins and eight shots on goal in three games against Ferris State and Alabama Huntsville and tallied the game-winning goal in the Huskies’ Friday victory at UAH. Caderoth tallied a pair of assists Tuesday at Ferris State, including one on the game-winning goal. He extended his point streak to eight games over the week and now has two goals and nine assists in that run. This is Caderoth’s second WCHA Rookie of the Week honor this season.

Honorable Mention: Aaron Myers, Fr., F, Bemidji State: Posted his first collegiate point helping BSU to a 7-2 series-clinching victory at Ferris State Saturday with his first goal as a Beaver. Benito Posa, Fr., F, Lake Superior State: Notched a goal and an assist in the Lakers’ weekend split with Northern Michigan. Ondrej Pavel, Fr., F, Minnesota State: Tallied his first career points with a pair of assists in Minnesota State’s 5-1 win over Bowling Green Saturday.

