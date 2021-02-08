Keeping the water in your pipes from freezing

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Those colder temperatures have arrived which means water in your pipes may begin to freeze.

“You lose water to your fixtures. That’s going to cause pipes to burst, causing floods and other larger problems,” said Jon Kataja, a service technician at Swick.

But there are some things you can do to save your pipes.

“Heat tape and pipe insulation, you can install on piping that’s going to be exposed to those outside walls or in an unheated crawlspace or cold basement,” said Kataja.

Don’t forget about your basement.

“Check your basements and crawlspaces to make sure that there’s heat in them or the banks are shut so they don’t get cold drafts,” said Tom Coppock, chief of operations for the City of Escanaba Water Department.

Some warning signs that the water in your pipes might be freezing include abnormally cold water, and even rust.

“If you’re running your cold water and it starts coming out of your tap rusty, keep your water running because that is a big indicator just before the pipes freeze,” said Coppock.

But if the water in your pipes does freeze, you can try to thaw it yourself.

“You want to be careful though because using a heat gun or space heater in confined areas you can also have problems with starting a fire too,” said Kataja.

Or call a professional because when a pipe bursts, you have a whole other problem on your hands.

