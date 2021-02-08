Keeping your pet safe in extreme cold

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In extreme cold, your pets are at risk of frostbite within 30 minutes.

UPAWS Supervisor, Hayley Weston, said limiting time outside is key for both dogs and cats.

“A really good rule is that if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets.”

However, if you do need to take a trip outside, there’s precautions you should take.

“Booties are really great to have on pets, jackets, like Miss Dottie is wearing right here is a really great thing to have for those pets that have short fur.”

If you can’t run to the store to buy booties and a pet jacket though, Weston suggests making your own out of thrifted materials like fleece and denim.

But when it comes to keeping your pets inside, they still need to stay active, and she said there’s interactive games you can use to keep them occupied.

“Frozen Kong’s are one of the favorites here at the shelter, there’s some slow feeders you can use. Those are definitely ways for you to kind of keep your pet active, keep their mind healthy and to keep them from going a little too crazy inside.”

And for strays or lost pets you can’t get a hold of to bring inside, she suggests setting up a warm home in the meantime.

“Straw is an awesome insulator. Blankets aren’t recommended reason being is if the cat is cold and wet, they can make that blanket pretty wet.”

Weston said if you do find a stray of neglected animal out in the cold, you can contact UPAWS for assistance.

