Jerzi’s 41 has a successful Super Bowl night despite COVID-19 state regulations

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Classic Super Bowl traditions were limited this year, but that doesn’t mean all of them were sidelined.

It may not look like it, but Jerzi’s 41 in Champion had a Super Bowl Sunday comparable to previous years.

“Our kitchen’s been running non-stop since about 2 o’clock today. Lots of online orders coming through, pre-ordered orders coming through, lots of pizza making,” Jerzi’s 41 Owner, Jamie Clark, said.

And like previous years, they offered multiple takeout packages for those looking to host their own Super Bowl watch parties.

But this year, Clark said due to the state’s 10 p.m. curfew, patrons dining in would have to leave before the game was even over.

“We’re not usually the really late bar crowd, so it’s not really affecting us too much, but we do have a good handful of people that have been a little annoyed by it.”

Along with the curfew, there’s a 25% capacity as well as a six person per table limit.

“That kind of cuts down a limit on how many people can get together.”

However, Clark said she’s just happy to still be able to be open.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting to be open until March. I thought anything before will be a happy surprise. So, I’m happy,”

The biggest challenges this year Clark said, is her staff isn’t waiting on nearly as many people as they’re used to.

“Our servers and out bartenders really look forward to these days to catch up on their bills and have a little more fun. So, that’s going to impact them too.”

Clark said although Super Bowl Sunday is not the biggest day at Jerzi’s, it is one of the busiest.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.