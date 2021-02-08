House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire erupted in K.I. Sawyer on Vigilante Street this afternoon.

A neighbor said there is one woman who lives in the home with her pets. He told TV6 that the owner was not home at the time of the fire but isn’t sure if the pets got out the house safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Authorities have not released any information about the incident at this time.

TV6 will release new information as it is provided.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.