Houghton County Road Commission keeps up with Copper Country snow

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Road Commission is keeping itself busy with Copper Country’s latest winter storm. The surge of winter weather is expected to continue through the week with temperatures creeping steadily below ten degrees.

“Winter’s finally here and we’re getting a lot of snow,” said Kevin Harju, Houghton County Road Commission Highway Engineer. “Thursday it was really wet and heavy, then on Friday it turned into real fine snow.”

Harju said with the temperatures staying so low a “mat” forms. This is when there is a solid sheet of snow and ice on the road. It’s hard to remove even with machines and it makes roads slick.

“There’s so much drifting we’re going to have to wait for the snow to stop,” said Harju. “So we can go back and use our graters to take that mat off.”

The Houghton County Road Commission works 36 people in 26 machines to take care of 850 miles of road. Harju said lately all hands have been on deck.

Not only is it hard work to keep Houghton County on the road, it’s expensive. Harju said it can cost over $2 million to plow through a winter.

“They start at 5:30 in the morning, that’s our normal shift start,” said Harju. “They try to hit the primary roads to open those up for the commuters coming in and out of the towns.”

Houghton County is quickly catching up on last year’s snow totals as well.

“We have a real good seasoned group of drivers. They’re good at what they do. We just ask the public to be patient with them,” said Harju. “When it’s stormy weather like this... they have a hard time seeing also.”

Harju hopes the public will continue to be patient and give plow drivers the time and space they need to do their jobs right.

