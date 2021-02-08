Advertisement

Hancock woman arrested on meth-related charges

36-year-old Christina Kela was arrested on Friday, February 5.
Feb. 8, 2021
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan woman is facing meth-related charges in Houghton County after a three month long investigation. According to a press release from the Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team (UPSET), 36-year-old Christina Kela was arrested on Friday, February 5.

She is facing five felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Kela was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and her bond was set at $50,000.

