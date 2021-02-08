Gladstone Ski Hill open on weekends

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Delta County, the Gladstone Ski Hill is open and running, but only on weekends. Tubing has been available since the beginning of the year and three weeks ago, the ski hill opened to skiing as well.

If you do go tubing, the ski hill staff ask that you share your tubes. You buy a ticket to the ski hill, not a tube.

“Once we sell more tickets than we have tubes, we turn it kind of into a water park type thing where people come up the lift, they get in the line, we give the next person in line a tube and if they have a family or a group together, they wait until they get that many tubes and they go down,” said Jason Davis, parks and recreation director for the City of Gladstone.

Davis also says he’s excited for the real snow and to see people having a good time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.