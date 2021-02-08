Frigid days linger for a while

An arctic high is located in Canada spilling very cold air over the U.P. This pattern stays in place through next week. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect during the overnight through mornings where readings range from -10s to -20s below zero. Plus, with this cold air moving over Lake Superior lake effect snow will persist along the west wind belts in the Keweenaw and east of Marquette.

Today: Snow in the west wind belts, partly cloudy south and bitterly cold for all

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Bitterly cold morning with continued lake effect snow for the northwest

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Snow showers along west wind belts and staying frigid

>Highs: Single numbers

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to 10° east

Friday: Mostly cloudy and continued cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single number to low teens

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.