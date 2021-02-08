Advertisement

Djokovic Off To Good Start in Australia

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic got to charm a crowd after opening his Australian Open title defense with a straight-set win over French veteran Jeremy Chardy. He says he has a “love affair” with the court where he’s won eight major titles. The 15,000-seat Rod Laver Arena arena was about one-third full for the night match - way down for Djokovic’s matches. But he says it’s the biggest crowd he’s played for in 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he’s “grateful for the support.” Serena Williams raced through her opening match in a Flo-Jo-inspired catsuit.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
House fire in K.I. Sawyer
House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

(WCHA Graphic)
Lake Superior State’s Will Riedell, Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth earn WCHA Player of the Week honors
Max Bjorkland, GLIAC Player of the Week
Bjorklund Earns Conference Honors Following Career Weekend
File image
Seven Big Ten Teams Ranked This Week
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton