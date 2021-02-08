Advertisement

Dickinson County restaurants, bars open for dine-in

The Blackstone Pizza Company, and The Randville Bar and Grill are both open for inside dining, but owners say this pandemic has been challenging.
The inside area of Blackstone Pizza Co.
The inside area of Blackstone Pizza Co.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) -Blackstone Pizza Company in downtown Iron Mountain has always offered food delivery even before the pandemic, but owner Ed McKinnon says business has still been challenging.

“In a handful different respects, trying to schedule employees, find enough hours with them,” said the owner Brad McKinnon.

He says even with indoor dining, traffic isn’t what it used to be. McKinnon knows it’s because of the 25% limited capacity and the 10 p.m. curfew, especially being a border town to an open state.

“A lot of people come 9 o’clock, pick-up and they go across the border in Wisconsin because they are allowed to stay open later over there,” he explained.

He says everything has been different this year, with opening, then closing and the guidelines.

“You don’t know what is coming next,” he said.

Paul Pucci the owner of the Randville Bar agrees, as he says with the curfew and weather he hasn’t been able to cater to the snowmobile or later crowd.

“Couldn’t get snowmobilers over here partly because of the weather, and who wants to sit on their sled and eat,” he said.

Pucci says The Randville Bar and Grill used to be open 7 days a week but that has since changed due to the pandemic because now they are closed on Mondays.

“The cutback on some of the overhead, because we are so broke from being shut down,” he explained.

He says remaining loyal to area businesses will be key.

“Oh we need it immensely, just like the rest of the places in Dickinson County,” said Pucci.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming
The scene of a cannon explosion in Gaines Twp.
Investigators identify victim of Genesee County baby shower cannon explosion, feet away from blast
House fire in K.I. Sawyer
House fire erupts in K.I. Sawyer
Demolition of the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette.
Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

Latest News

36-year-old Christina Kela was arrested on Friday, February 5.
Hancock woman arrested on meth-related charges
Four adults and eight children were inside the home and one adult man was found to be in...
Two arrested in Ishpeming meth bust
Armed Forces Recruiting Center in Escanaba.
Air Force Recruiting Center open in Escanaba
Coronavirus in Michigan
Many Michigan health insurers extend agreements to provide COVID-19 testing, treatment at no cost to patients