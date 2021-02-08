Dickinson County restaurants, bars open for dine-in

DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) -Blackstone Pizza Company in downtown Iron Mountain has always offered food delivery even before the pandemic, but owner Ed McKinnon says business has still been challenging.

“In a handful different respects, trying to schedule employees, find enough hours with them,” said the owner Brad McKinnon.

He says even with indoor dining, traffic isn’t what it used to be. McKinnon knows it’s because of the 25% limited capacity and the 10 p.m. curfew, especially being a border town to an open state.

“A lot of people come 9 o’clock, pick-up and they go across the border in Wisconsin because they are allowed to stay open later over there,” he explained.

He says everything has been different this year, with opening, then closing and the guidelines.

“You don’t know what is coming next,” he said.

Paul Pucci the owner of the Randville Bar agrees, as he says with the curfew and weather he hasn’t been able to cater to the snowmobile or later crowd.

“Couldn’t get snowmobilers over here partly because of the weather, and who wants to sit on their sled and eat,” he said.

Pucci says The Randville Bar and Grill used to be open 7 days a week but that has since changed due to the pandemic because now they are closed on Mondays.

“The cutback on some of the overhead, because we are so broke from being shut down,” he explained.

He says remaining loyal to area businesses will be key.

“Oh we need it immensely, just like the rest of the places in Dickinson County,” said Pucci.

