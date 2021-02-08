Demolition of former Presque Isle Power Plant halted

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition at the retired Presque Isle Power Plant is on hold because of a problem with excessive dust.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it received a complaint about the dust at the demolition site and conducted an onsite evaluation shortly thereafter. The EGLE inspector saw that crews had started to demolish the baghouse, which filtered emissions when the plant was operating, and that was causing all the dust.

After talking with onsite personnel, EGLE ordered the baghouse demolition to stop immediately. EGLE says directed the demolition company to provide the state with their fugitive dust plan for the project work.

“We will review the plan once we have it in hand and explore possible modifications to address this unique situation,” EGLE spokesperson Nick Assendelft said in an email.

When asked about any disciplinary action by EGLE, Assendelft said EGLE is discussing its next steps.

“We have asked that either We Energies or Brandenburg, the contractor, install tarps on the portion of the bag house that has been demolished to avoid any future releases of contaminants,” he said.

Although EGLE says it ordered the baghouse demolition to stop, We Energies says it voluntarily postponed the demolition.

“We take our commitment to our community and environment very seriously,” We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said in an email. “There is no indication there is a health risk to the community. However, we are working with EGLE and other stakeholders on additional measures to address the matter.”

The power plant demolition began in June 2020.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.