Bjorklund Earns Conference Honors Following Career Weekend

Max Bjorkland, GLIAC Player of the Week
Max Bjorkland, GLIAC Player of the Week(NMU Athletics)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference named Northern Michigan University men’s basketball’s Max Bjorklund this week’s GLIAC North Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday. Bjorklund led the Wildcats in points in their weekend sweep over Northwood University, registering 50 points over the two-game series.

The junior transfer posted a career-best 30 points in their game one victory over the Timberwolves before following it up with a 20-point performance on Sunday to lift his team over NU, 74-63.

On Saturday afternoon, Bjorklund shot 76.9 percent from the field, including hitting three of his four three-point attempts, for a team-best. He again sank three shots from beyond the arc in Sunday’s contest while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Defensively, Bjorklund picked up six rebounds in the series and forced three turnovers on the Timberwolves to help lead his team to their first sweep of the 2020-21 season.

